Environment Day | Thessaloniki | June 5

The northern port city of Thessaloniki celebrates World Environment Day with a series of events for the entire family at the Pasha's Gardens in the area of Evangelistria. Running from 6 to 9 p.m., the program includes live music, dancing, games and tree planting in an event that is aimed at raising awareness about climate change and how we can protect the natural environment, but also to showcase efforts by local authority and community agencies to upgrade and promote the park.



Pasha's Gardens, Elenis Zografou Street