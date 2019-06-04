Amarcord | Athens | June 5

This summer's installment of the popular Athens Open-Air Film Festival (www.aoaff.gr), bringing screenings of all-time classics and art-house favorites to different parts of the capital, kicks off on Wednesday, June 5, with Federico Fellini's 1973 comedy drama “Amarcord.” Organized in cooperation with the Italian Embassy and Educational Institute in Athens, the film will be screened at the Roman Agora in its original language with Greek subtitles starting at 9.30 p.m. Admission is free of charge, though seating is provided on a first-come, first-served basis.



Roman Agora, 6 Epameinonda & Dioskouroi, Plaka