Three arrested at Iraklio airport with forged documents
Three foreign nationals, two men, aged 21 and 25, and a 28-year-old woman, were arrested at Iraklio airport on Crete on Tuesday on charges of using forged travel documents.
The suspects had attempted to board flights to Italy and France using forged Italian, French and Austrian documents. They were to appear before a prosecutor.