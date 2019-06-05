Syngrou roadworks lead to severe traffic congestion

Drivers heading into Athens on the northbound section of Syngrou Avenue on Tuesday were struck in traffic jams stretching several kilometers due to roadworks. According to an announcement by the Attica Regional Authority, work to repave parts of the thoroughfare, which links the city center to the capital’s southern coast, will continue for about two weeks, during which motorists should expect delays. Critics however have questioned the timing of the works, saying they could be done during the summer vacations when traffic in the capital drops considerably.