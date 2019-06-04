Unemployment in Greece still far higher than EU average
Greece remains far from the mean unemployment rates of the European Union and the eurozone, as according to Eurostat figures it had a jobless rate of 18.5 percent in February – down from 18.6 percent in January – against 6.4 percent in the EU and 7.6 percent in the eurozone.
Spain is a distant second with 13.8 percent unemployment.
In Greece the number of people officially without a job amounted to 872,000, with the rate among men coming to 14.8 percent and that among women to 23.3 percent.