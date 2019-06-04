Greece remains far from the mean unemployment rates of the European Union and the eurozone, as according to Eurostat figures it had a jobless rate of 18.5 percent in February – down from 18.6 percent in January – against 6.4 percent in the EU and 7.6 percent in the eurozone.

Spain is a distant second with 13.8 percent unemployment.

In Greece the number of people officially without a job amounted to 872,000, with the rate among men coming to 14.8 percent and that among women to 23.3 percent.