BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Unemployment in Greece still far higher than EU average

ROULA SALOUROU

TAGS: Economy

Greece remains far from the mean unemployment rates of the European Union and the eurozone, as according to Eurostat figures it had a jobless rate of 18.5 percent in February – down from 18.6 percent in January – against 6.4 percent in the EU and 7.6 percent in the eurozone.

Spain is a distant second with 13.8 percent unemployment.

In Greece the number of people officially without a job amounted to 872,000, with the rate among men coming to 14.8 percent and that among women to 23.3 percent.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 