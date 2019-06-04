Hotels on Myconos and Santorini continue to have the highest rates among Mediterranean units of the same rating, according to data from hotel meta-search engine Trivago processed by the Institute of the Greek Tourism Confederation (INSETE).

Although there have been some changes in hotel rates on the two Cycladic islands from last year, according to bookings made in April, they remain above those on Ibiza and Sardinia, with which foreign travelers compare them. The picture is unlikely to change later this year as the season unfolds, and rates are expected to grow further. At the peak of last season, in July, the average booking cost for a twin room stood at 705 euros per night on Myconos and 589 euros/night on Santorini.

The Cyclades have by far the highest five-star-hotel rates in Greece, reaching 258 euros/night in April, with the Ionian islands reporting a 167 euros/night average and the Dodecanese 124 euros/night. The Cyclades also led the four-star-hotel rates, with 181 euros, while Myconos was the only destination to post a rise in all hotel categories – its four-star rooms climbed to 154 euros/night from 143 euros/night in April 2018. On Santorini there was slight rise to 190 euros from 188 euros last year, while on Ibiza in Spain the rate came to 123 euros and on Sardinia in Italy it averaged 114 euros.

The majority of destinations in the regions monitored by Trivago and INSETE showed a reduction in rates compared to last year. The northern Sporades islands (Skyros, Skiathos, Skopelos and Alonnisos) showed a drop in all categories except for four-star hotels. The Peloponnese recorded a decline in all categories with the exception of five-star units.

On the other hand, the regions of Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Central Greece and Crete posted a rise across all categories except for five-star hotels.