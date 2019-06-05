NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Rouvikonas warns group will not be intimidated by ND

TAGS: Crime

A member of Rouvikonas (Greek for Rubicon) has warned that the anti-establishment group will not be intimidated by New Democracy’s pledges to crack down on anarchist-related violence if the conservatives come to power after elections next month.

“Those [in New Democracy] who think that we will paralyze with fear, they should chill a bit. Things are a lot more complicated than they think,” a leading member of the group wrote on Facebook.

In the same post, the Rouvikonas member said the group has “laid out a plan and will stick to it.”

