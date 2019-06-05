Varoufakis: ‘It’s time for adults in the room’

Yanis Varoufakis, leader of the Democracy in Europe Movement 2025 (DiEM25), on Wednesday attacked Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras for suggesting during an interview with ERT state broadcaster Tuesday that his ex finance minister was ready to cooperate with his nemesis, ex German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble.



“The prime minister who most loyally implemented the memorandums and who had the most seamless cooperation with the troika, came out on TV to accuse Yanis Varoufakis that he would have cooperated with Schaeuble,” Varoufakis said in a statement.



The DiEM25 leader also slammed Tsipras for suggesting that he would consider working with the center-right New Democracy party.



“Instead of a candid repentance and of getting onto a difficult and long path to redemption, Tsipras seems to have decided that he will drink from the cup of denial of reality and of deceiving the people as well as himself,” he said.



“Greek citizens deserve better [than this]. It’s time for adults in the room,” he said making a reference to his book “Adults in the Room: My Battle with Europe’s Deep Establishment,” his personal testimony of the negotiations with the so-called troika.