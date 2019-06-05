Ice Cream Market | Athens | June 7-9

Greece's first-ever festival dedicated entirely to an all-time summer classic, yummy ice cream, is taking place at the old OSY bus depot in downtown Athens from Friday through Sunday. Apart from more than 20 well-known and artisanal brands showcasing their goods, the event will also see ice-cream makers and pastry chefs doing all sorts of weird and wonderful things with the stuff. Doors open at 4 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, staying open until midnight on all days. Admission is free of charge.

Old OSY Depot, Ermou & Pireos, Gazi, tel 210.427.0810