African Cultural Festival | Athens | June 8 & 9

The African embassies and honorary consulates of Algeria, Angola, Burundi, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Libya, Madagascar, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, Seychelles, South Africa, Sudan, Tunisia, Zambia and Zimbabwe join forces for the 18th African Cultural Festival at the Galatsi Olympic Arena this weekend. The participating countries give visitors a chance to acquaint themselves with their customs by showcasing traditional dress, music and dancing, while there will also be kiosks selling handicrafts, clothing and traditional dishes and beverages. Part of the proceeds raised from the event will be donated to the Smile of the Child charity. Admission costs 3 euros (children under 10 get in for free) and doors open at 10 a.m., closing at 10 p.m. on Saturday and 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Galatsi Olympic Arena, 137 Veikou, Galatsi