Crews set up large-size prints for Athens Photo World

Volunteers are seen on June 5, 2019, carrying large-size prints to set up the exhibition Athens Photo World, which will make its debut in Athens on June 7-16. The event aims to showcase the work of leading Greek photojournalists and their impact on society and politics. Digital projections and prints are to go on display at selected locations throughout the capital, featuring images by world-renowned photographers. The 10-day festival will also feature tributes, special guests, round-table discussions and other side-events. [Mihalis Varaklas/ANA-MPA/Athens Photo World]