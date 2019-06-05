Suspected murderer of Thessaloniki farmer detained

A 46-year-old meat trader accused of the murder of 59-year-old livestock farmer Dimitris Graikos, whose body was found buried in a field west of Thessaloniki last week, was remanded in custody on Wednesday after defending himself before an investigating magistrate in the northern port city.



During his testimony, the 46-year-old allegedly denied the charges, claiming that the farmer sustained fatal injuries after an argument between the two men.



Homicide investigators enlisted the help of soil analysis experts to locate the remains of Graikos, who was first reported missing in November 2016.