US trying to prevent conflict in East Med

Referring to the escalation of tension between Greece and Turkey in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean, the director of the US State Department’s Office of Southern European Affairs, Yuri Kim, said on Wednesday that Washington is doing its best to prevent conflict between the two countries.



Kim made her comments during a discussion panel at the 35th annual International Coordinating Committee – Justice for Cyprus (PSEKA) Conference in Washington, which was also attended by former US ambassadors to Greece and Cyprus Daniel Smith and Kathleen Doherty, as well as Senate Foreign Relations Committee adviser Damien Murphy.



Kim said that boosting strategic cooperation with Greece and Cyprus is to the benefit of the US.



She also encouraged Cyprus to further engage with the US.