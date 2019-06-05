ATHEX: Benchmark rebounds by almost 1 pct

Buyers got back to strengthening their positions on the Greek bourse on Wednesday, taking the majority of stocks close to the day’s highs at the close after a rather wobbly start due to the release of the European Commission’s third assessment report. Even so, the session’s turnover was less than half that recorded on Tuesday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 821.40 points, adding 0.99 percent to Tuesday’s 813.33 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.92 percent to end at 2,102.52 points.

The banks index increased 2.64 percent, with National growing 4.08 percent, Piraeus rising 3.40 percent, Alpha earning 2.78 percent and Eurobank climbing 1.39 percent. Hellenic Petroleum augmented 1.93 percent, Jumbo gained 1.92 percent and Terna Energy collected 1.02 percent, as Fourlis parted with 0.99 percent and Motor Oil gave up 0.89 percent.

In total 62 stocks notched up gains, 38 sustained losses and 30 remained unchanged.

Turnover dropped to 59.5 million euros from Tuesday’s 112.8 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index improved 0.98 percent to close at 70.13 points.