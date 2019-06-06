After many months of preparation, portfolios containing over 3,000 properties associated with nonperforming loans will be put up for sale in the coming weeks.

Real estate market professionals say that at least five major portfolios of assets, each with its own specific features, are being prepared for sale. They contain up to 2,200 properties.

Meanwhile the tender for the concession of the "Star" portfolio by Eurobank is ongoing, including 674 properties that are mainly residential and are worth 28 million euros.

Another 280 commercial properties are in Eurobank’s "Opus" package, which is estimated at about 90 million euros.