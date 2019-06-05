Property rentals startup Blueground aims to more than double the apartments it leases out in Greece and abroad by the end of the year.

The Greek company is already managing over 2,000 apartments around the world (up from 1,500 at end-2018), and is currently adding some 200 on a monthly basis, a figure that is also growing. By the end of this year, the Athens-based enterprise expects to be managing close to 4,000 properties, and the target for 2023 is 50,000 properties.

Blueground officials say Athens is one of its biggest markets, with the company intending to lease out about 1,000 apartments in the capital by year-end, from 450 at the end of 2018. The startup is seeking properties in the city center, as well as in the southern and northern suburbs. It places an emphasis on areas of high demand near business centers such as downtown Athens, Ambelokipi, Mets, Kolonaki, Aghia Paraskevi, Psychico, Halandri, Filothei, Kifissia, Maroussi, Elliniko, Glyfada, Palaio Faliro and Voula.

Besides Athens, Blueground is also active in Istanbul, Dubai and six US cities (New York, Boston, Washington, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles). It has tripled its turnover on an annual basis, as just 18 months ago it was only managing 700 properties