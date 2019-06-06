The production of Vlachas condensed milk, one of the country’s most popular, will cease in Greece after the decision by local company Delta Foods to shut down the condensed milk factory at Platy in Imathia, central Macedonia. Delta decided that the unit’s operation is no longer profitable.

This move by Delta forms part of parent company Vivartia’s general strategy to rationalize the cost of its subsidiaries, especially that of Delta, which currently has six plants around the country.

The decision to shut down the factory after 45 years of operation will be implemented next Monday. A voluntary redundancy program has been drafted for the 76 employees, which Kathimerini understands will include severance pay that will be 70 percent above that dictated by the law.

The Vlachas Evapore product will remain in Delta’s portfolio of goods but will be produced by another company elsewhere in Europe and shipped in for sale in Greece.

The plant at Platy belonged to Nestle until 2006 and was then sold to Delta. Delta sold Nestle its ice cream factory at Tavros, southern Athens, which has also shut down.