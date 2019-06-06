Anarchists claim responsibility for fire at Thessaloniki metro

File photo

A self-described anarchist group has claimed responsibility for a small-scale fire at the basement of Thessaloniki metro’s construction site last month.



In a post on an anti-establishment website, a group called Moles said it had planted the explosive devices which caused the fire to protest against the construction of the metro, which they claim will push out poorer families from the city centre and increase living costs for all residents.



The fire broke out at a site on Egnatias and 3rd Septemvriou Streets at about 3 a.m. on May 18, causing limited damages to boxes and pallets, according to the fire department.