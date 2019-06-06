Couple arrested in Thessaloniki for drug dealing

Thessaloniki’s drug enforcement unit on Thursday arrested a couple in the district of Analipsi who were selling drugs hidden on a bicycle, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.



The suspects, a 57-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, had stashed 10 small packages of cocaine totalling 10.9 grams inside the front headlight.

The couple also carried on them right more packages with 4 grams of cocaine, cash which had been exchanged for drugs and four mobile phones.



During a raid of their residence, a venue they used to hide drugs and a rooftop warehouse, officers seized 16 more packages of cocaine weighing almost 16 grams, 4,500 euros in cash, two precision scales and mobile phones.



Policemen also arrested two men who had just bought cocaine from the couple and seized the drugs.

All four suspects will appear before a prosecutor later in the day.