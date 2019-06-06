Prison guard punched by inmate in Nafplio detention facility

File photo

The Federation of Greece’s Prison Employees condemned on Thursday the punching of a newly appointed prison guard by an inmate at the detention facility of Nafplio.



According to the federation, the incident happened on Wednesday afternoon, when an inmate of Georgian nationality hit the guard in the face while he was being led to the prison’s secretariat. There was no provocation, it added.



The employee was led to the hospital where he received first aid.

“This is indicative of the sloppiness with which new colleagues have literally been thrown into prisons, without any planning or coordination by those responsible in our ministry, who all they did was take photos with them and smile,” the federation said in a press release.



It also said the incident is added to a “long list of violence and lawlessness” in prisons.