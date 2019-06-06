World Press Photos | Athens | June 7-30

The 2019 World Press Photo exhibition, displaying the most important events of the past year through the lenses of the globe’s leading photojournalists, will open at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 7, at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) in Athens. The show, which will run through June 30, is taking place on the sidelines of a new initiative, the brainchild of Associated Press photographer Thanassis Stavrakakis, dubbed Athens Photo World. The initiative aims to showcase the work of leading Greek photojournalists while exploring the impact of their visual stories on politics and society. In addition, the organizers have prepared a tribute to late Reuters photojournalist Yannis Behrakis. The “Eyewitness” exhibition will also be inaugurated on Friday. Opening hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and admission is free.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org