Garden Melodies | Athens | June 7

The Athens Concert Hall launches its annual summer concert program in its beautiful garden with a show by talented young Greek acts Irene Skylakaki and Leon of Athens. The London-based singer-songwriters will be performing both new and older work. Doors open at 9 p.m. and tickets cost 10 euros in advance and 12 euros on the night.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis
Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr

