Katrougalos: Greece a bridge between the EU and Russia

Greece wants to enhance relations between the European Union and Russia, Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos said Thursday, adding that Moscow is key to stability in the region.



“We try to play the role of a bridge between the EU and the Russian Federation,” Katrougalos said after a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in St. Petersbourg.



“After all, any regional security system in Europe that does not include Russia cannot have prospects for success and stability,” Katrougalos said.



Katrougalos said two ministers discussed bilateral and regional issues, as well as Russian investments in Greece.



“There have been major investments, hundreds of millions, by Russian businesses, especially in the sector of tourism and hotel facilities,” Katrougalos said, adding that Greece was the first country to sign a memorandum of cooperation with the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).



“I think we are on a very good path,” he said.