Third of four escaped prisoners caught in Athens suburb

A man who escaped from a police detention unit along with three others on Petrou Ralli Street last Monday was apprehended on Thursday in the Athens suburb of Nea Smyrni.

Two of the four Albanian fugitives were apprehended on the day of their escape.

According to police, the one who remains at large is the most dangerous of them all.

The four had escaped after calling out to two guards from their cell, saying that one of them was feeling unwell. When the guards entered the cell, the inmates threatened them with a makeshift knife and ran out. They then drove out of the police unit after disarming another office and seizing a police car.

The four had been transferred to the detention unit on Petrou Ralli Street over attacks on other inmates at Attica’s high-security Korydallos Prison.