Leading member of Rouvikonas anarchist group released on bail

A leading member of the anarchist group Rouvikonas who was arrested in connection with the vandalism of the Parliament building on May 21 was released on Thursday after paying 30,000 euros in bail.

The man has been released pending trial on criminal charges of defacing a historical monument and has been banned from leaving the country.

Another leading member of the group was also detained and released on bail a few days after the paint attack which was carried out as an expression of solidarity with convicted November 17 terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas.

The N17 hitman had been on hunger strike to protest the authorities’ refusal to grant his latest furlough request, though he stopped the action on May 23 following a decision to review his case.