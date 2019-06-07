Minister to inspect preparations for Athens mosque

Graffiti protesting the anticipated operation of the capital’s first official mosque is seen on the exterior wall of the venue Thursday. Religious Affairs Minister Costas Gavroglou is to visit the facility Friday, along with leaders of the capital’s Muslim community, outgoing Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis and mayor-elect Kostas Bakoyannis. The construction of the mosque itself has been completed while its interior requires some finishing touches. It remains unclear when the mosque will open for prayers as the ministerial decision appointing an imam has yet to be signed. [InTime News]