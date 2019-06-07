Greek concern over Turkey’s destabilizing role

Defense Minister Evangelos Apostolakis expressed concern Thursday over Turkey’s destabilizing role in the region.



“I’m concerned about Turkey’s destabilizing role and problematic stance expressed through unfounded allegations that violate our national sovereignty and rights,” Apostolakis told the 35th Congress of the World Coordination Committee of the Cyprus Struggle (PSEKA) in Washington. He said US involvement in regional defense projects sends a “consistent and clear” message.



US regional interest was reflected in the visit Thursday to Cyprus by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Matthew Palmer, who reportedly called on Turkey to desist from illegally violating the island’s exclusive economic zone.



Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos, who met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in St Petersburg Thursday, said any European regional security system without Russia “can’t have prospects for success and stability.”