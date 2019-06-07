“Why not? Didn’t our predecessors do exactly the same thing?” That’s more or less the excuse we’ve been hearing over the past four years, and especially over the past few days as Parliament scrambles to pass as many laws as possible in the small window granted by the postponement of the announcement for early elections.

However, everything that is coming to light about the last-ditch efforts of the outgoing government to tie up loose ends and benefit cronies would never have been revealed if it were not for the institutions founded by those predecessors: such as, for example, Diavgeia (“Transparency”), a digital system that records state decisions and spending so that every euro is accounted for.

The pressure of bankruptcy had forced the old parties to reform the system that they had created; what we’re witnessing now is anti-reform.