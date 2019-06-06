ATHEX: Stocks slip as investors reap earnings

The majority of Greek stocks saw mild losses on Thursday, with the exception of Public Power Corporation, which fell by more than 8 percent. Many traders took the opportunity to cash in their gains on recent outperformers.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general closed at 816.95 points, shedding 0.54 percent from Wednesday’s 821.40 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.41 percent to end at 2,093.86 points.

The banks index shrank 1.01 percent, as Alpha fell 3.26 percent, Piraeus conceded 1.90 percent and National gave up 0.22 percent. Eurobank advanced 1.37 percent. PPC slumped 8.16 percent.

In total 48 stocks went up, 54 declined and 31 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 60 million euros, up from Wednesday’s 59.5 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index edged up 0.04 percent to close at 70.16 points.