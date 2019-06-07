Greece must stick to agreed targets, EC official says

Commenting on a Greek government amendment to overturn a scheduled lowering of the tax-free threshold for income which is set to be voted in Parliament later Friday, an unnamed Commission official has told Skai that “Greece must stick to agreed targets.”



The same official stressed that Greece has undertaken a commitment to support the main goals and reforms introduced under the bailout programs.



Greece must also pursue further measures to boost growth so as to meet its fiscal targets, the official added.



The issue is expected to be discussed during Monday’s Eurogroup meeting.