Chris Giannakos | Crete | June 10 - September 10

Internationally acclaimed Greek-American artist Chris Giannakos returns to Hania, his ancestral home, for a career-spanning exhibition at the Municipal Gallery. Titled “Site,” the show comprises new installations, older constructions, paintings, prints and sculptures, giving visitors insight into the issues that shape the artist who is Giannakos, regarded as an important proponent of the post-minimalist movement and whose work relies on geometric forms and classical proportions. Opening hours are Mondays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. The show opens at 8 p.m. on Monday, June 10.

Hania Municipal Gallery, 98-102 Halidon,

tel 28210.922.94, www.pinakothiki-chania.gr