The French Institute has invited Renaud Guy-Rousseau and Markos Kotsias for a clarinet and piano recital of modern French and Greek music, including works by Charles Camilleri, Maurice Ravel and Francis Poulenc, as well as Manos Hadjidakis and Manolis Kalomiris. Admission is free of charge and doors open at 8 p.m.

French Institute, 31 Sina, Kolonaki, tel 210.339.8600