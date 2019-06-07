Book Bazaar | Athens | June 8 & 9

The National Bank of Greece Cultural Foundation (MIET) and its Archive of Greek Literature and History (ELIA) are hosting a bazaar with discounts coming to as much as 70 percent on selected books, magazines, post cards, old newspapers and other memorabilia from the 19th and 20th centuries, in Greek as well as other languages. Moreover, the bazaar will also include a range of original and translated research papers and books in specialized fields such as archaeology, philosophy, Byzantine studies, linguistics, art and more. Opening times are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.



MIET Garden, 13 Thoukididou, Plaka, tel 210.322.1335, www.miet.gr