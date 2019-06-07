Tectonics Festival | Athens | To June 9

Photo: Or Katz

Back in Athens for a second year, radical conductor Ilan Volkov's Tectonics Festival aims to redefine the role of the symphonic orchestra in the 21st century and explore different ways of making music. Improvisation, contemporary composition, sound art, traditional music, electronic noise and song are all meeting, colliding and complementing one another at the Onassis Cultural Center and the old Athens Stock Exchange through Sunday. For program details, as well as which events are free and which require a ticket, visit www.sgt.gr.



Onassis Cultural Center, 107 Syngrou, tel 210.900.5800;

Old Stock Exchange, 10 Sophocleous, Omonia