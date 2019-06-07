ATHEX: Trading week ends with a 1.72 pct drop for benchmark

The main index at Athinon Avenue recorded minor losses on Friday in a mixed session that witnessed pressure on stocks including Piraeus, PPC and Ellaktor, while in general the gainers outnumbered the losers by two-to-one.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 815.97 points, shedding 0.12 percent from Thursday’s 816.95 points. On a weekly basis it contracted 1.72 percent.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index edged up 0.01 percent to end at 2,093.97 points, while the mid-cap index expanded by 2.18 percent.

The banks index was virtually unchanged, adding just 0.02 percent. Alpha rose 1.46 percent and National earned 0.44 percent, as Piraeus fell 2.16 percent and Eurobank conceded 0.99 percent. Ellaktor shrank 2.16 percent and PPC gave up 1.96 percent.

In total 64 stocks went up, 33 took losses and 28 closed unchanged.

Turnover reached 48.6 million euros, down from Thursday’s 60 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index improved 0.11 percent to close at 70.24 points.