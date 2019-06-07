Two operations lead to arrests over illegal coins and artifacts

Two men were arrested in an undisclosed location in northern Greece on Friday for attempting to sell ancient coins over the internet.

The two men had placed an online advertisement and were traced by cybercrime police.

A raid on the homes of the suspects yielded 12 bronze coins and a wide range of ancient artifacts, including bronze buckles, broaches, rings and copper clothing accessories. Police also found three unlicensed hunting rifles and a pistol.

Both suspects were charged with violation of antiquities and gun possession laws.

In a separate bust on the island of Crete on Friday, police arrested a 76-year-old man in his home in the town of Iraklio over the illegal possession of 642 coins from different historical periods and 42 fragments of ancient clay vessels.