Minced chicken, bamboo kids' dinner set withdrawn

The Hellenic Food Authority (EFET) on Friday ordered the withdrawal of minced chicken by the Arta brand trading under the name Kimas Kotopoulo Ellinikos Nopos after tests on a sample of the product revealed traces of salmonella.

The samples that tested positive for the bacteria bore the production date 03/06/19 and the expiry date 08/06/19. EFET called on consumers who have purchased the product not to consume it.

Separately, EFET also called for the withdrawal of children’s dinner sets, trading under the name Nava Eco Bamboo Kid Sets, due to higher-than-permitted levels of the chemical compounds melamine and formaldehyde, and the withdrawal of bamboo cups and plates sold by Jumbo for the same reason.