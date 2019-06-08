COMMENT | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Who’s footing the bill?

Does anyone object to higher pensions? Such innocent-sounding cliches are nothing but a veil for policy that is purely self-serving.

In one of the recent amendments tabled by the government, National Bank will have to pay more than 200 million euros into its employees’ auxiliary pension fund, a measure that will only benefit current pensioners.

It would be different if we weren’t talking about a bank that has been recapitalized several times with taxpayers’ money – and if the deputy minister who drafted the amendment didn’t have a professional connection.

