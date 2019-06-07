ND maintains wide lead over SYRIZA a month ahead of elections

Exactly a month before the national elections, a Metron Analysis poll published Friday places the main opposition New Democracy (ND) 7.7 percentage points ahead of ruling SYRIZA.

Based on the survey, 31.2 pct said they would vote for the Conservatives, 23.5 pct said leftist SYRIZA, 6.1 pct chose the center-left Movement for Change (KINAL), 3.8 pct said the Communist Party, and 3.6 pct said neo-Nazi Golden Dawn.

MeRA25, the party founded by former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis, is expected to garner 2.8 pct and far-right Greek Solution (Elliniki Lysi) 1.7 pct – which means both would fail to enter Parliament.

In terms of vote estimate, which does not take into account responses such as “I will not vote,” “Undecided,” “No answer” or voting Blank, ND leads with 10.2 pct over SYRIZA, garnering 37-42.4 pct of the vote, versus 27-32.2 pct for SYRIZA.

The poll was conducted in a sample of 1,203 people between June 3-5 on behalf of private TV channel Alpha.