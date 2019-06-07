Strong growth of exports in April eats into trade deficit

Exports recorded a 12.1 percent annual increase in April to reach 2.93 billion euros, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announced on Friday, leading to a 5.2 percent drop in the trade deficit compared to the same month last year.

Export figures excluding fuel products saw a similar growth rate of 11.7 percent, as did exports excluding fuel and ships, which rose 12.6 percent.

The total value of imports in April amounted to 4.58 billion euros, up 5.1 percent year-on-year. Excluding fuel, imports rose 10.3 percent, and excluding ships and fuel, they climbed 11.3 percent. The trade deficit amounted to 1.65 billion euros in April, against 1.75 billion a year earlier.

In total over the first four months of the year, exports increased 4.4 percent from January-April 2018, while imports augmented 5.7 percent, resulting in a 7.7 percent expansion of the trade deficit in the same period.