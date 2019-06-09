We usually calculate political losses in terms of percentages. The damage done by the constant delays in formally announcing the snap election, however, is not just limited to the governing party. Citizens are witnessing the revival of some of the worst practices of the old political system, a spectacle that is dragging the institution of Parliament itself through the mud.



The good thing is that the country is at least being spared a protracted pre-election period; the spectacle of the last four days could easily have been dragged out over four months. The bad thing is that the frenzy of last-minute decisions and arrangements is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig a little deeper and there are many more skeletons waiting to be discovered.

What we know is that when the day dawns on July 8, we will need a government that’s ready to get to work.