Greek universities fare very poorly in terms of attracting foreign students, according to a recent report by the British Council.



The report, titled “The Shape of Global Higher Education: International comparisons with Europe,” compared national support for international engagement in higher education across 20 countries in Europe and the Americas.



It looked at three main pillars, namely international student mobility, international research collaboration and transnational education.



Greece was in 15th place overall, and the last among European nations, scoring 0.62/1. Dutch universities were at the top of the table with 0.92/1.



The number of inbound international students in Greece is estimated at 3,000.