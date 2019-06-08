Former artistic director of Thessaloniki concert hall says he was forced out

The former artistic director of the Thessaloniki Concert Hall, George-Emmanuel Lazaridis, says he was forced to step down from his post in November last year by Culture Minister Myrsini Zorba.

In an open letter, the prominent pianist, who served in the post for eight years, said Zorba asked him to resign in a phone call.

He made his remarks after New Democracy’s shadow culture minister Olga Kefaloyianni accused Zorba of forcing Lazaridis out and manipulating procedures to choose his successor, Zoe Zeniodi, to serve petty partisan motives.

Lazaridis said he “respects” Zeniodi but is “saddened” by the procedures followed to install her in the position of artistic director.