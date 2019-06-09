Pavlopoulos to Turkey: our allies actively support our EEZ rights

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos has warned Turkey that Greece will defend its legal right to define its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and that, in this respect, it has the “active support” of the European Union, NATO and the United States.

Speaking at an event commemorating a resistance action against occupying German forces on the island of Crete in June 1942, Pavlopoulos said Sunday that, while Turkey may not have adhered to the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, because of its claims against Greece and Cyprus, it is bound by that convention's rules.

In his speech, Pavlopoulos also warned against the spread of Nazi, fascist and nationalist forces in Europe.