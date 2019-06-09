NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Tsipras to ask president on Monday to call July election

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will visit President Prokopis Pavlopoulos Monday at 6:30 p.m. to ask him to dissolve Parliament and call early general elections. 

Tsipras had signaled that he would call snap elections following leftist SYRIZA's resounding defeat to center-right New Democracy in last month's European Parliament and local and regional authority elections.

The polls are expected to be held on July 7 with the economy, public administration and social welfare expected to dominate the campaigns of the two main parties. 

 

