Arsonists in Thessaloniki target Turkish diplomatic vehicle

The fire service and police in Thessaloniki on Monday launched an investigation into the arsonists behind attacks on three parked cars in the center of the northern port, on of which targeted a vehicle belonging to the city's Turkish consulate.

The vehicles were targeted shortly before 5 a.m. by unidentified assailants who doused them with petrol before torching them.

The fire service was dispatched to the scene but one of the cars was completely destroyed while the other two sustained serious damage. There were no reports of any injuries.

The attacks come in the wake of a spike in Turkish rhetoric over sovereign rights in the Eastern Mediterranean and Aegean.