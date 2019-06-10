Korydallos Prison probes cause of brawl that left three knifed

The management of Attica's high-security Korydallos Prison was on Monday investigating a brawl that broke out in the penitentiary on Sunday afternoon, leaving three inmates with injuries from a makeshift knife.

According to sources, the inmates were of different ethnic origins though it remains unclear what exactly was the cause of their altercation.

The Justice Ministry sought to play down the incident, saying that was quickly contained and that two of three inmates were "very lightly" injured.

According to sources, two of the inmates involved in the brawl managed to break the lock from the prison's A wing, where they were being detained, and to access its B wing where the fracas occurred.

