Police detain couple over elderly woman's murder, seek neighbor

Police in Piraeus have detained a 44-year-old man and his 39-year-old partner in connection with the murder of an 80-year-old woman in November of last year.

The elderly woman had been found in her apartment bearing multiple wounds and had been transferred to the hospital but died of her injuries.

Police are also seeking a 40-year-old man, a neighbor of the victim, who is believed to have been the moral instigator behind the crime, the motive of which remains unclear.

The 44-year-old has been charged in the past with robbery, causing bodily harm, arson, rape and drug dealing while the 40-year-old has been charged with robbery and drug dealing.