Foreign Ministry condemns arson attack on Turkish diplomatic vehicle

The Greek Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned as "unacceptable and irresponsible" an attack by unknown arsonists on a vehicle belonging to Turkey's diplomatic mission in Thessaloniki in the early hours of the morning.

"Such unacceptable and irresponsible acts go against the values and principles that govern Greek political culture and will not achieve their goal," the ministry said in a statement.

Unidentified arsonists doused the vehicles with petrol before torching them shortly before 5 a.m.

The fire service was dispatched to the scene but one of the cars was completely destroyed while the other two sustained serious damage. There were no reports of any injuries.



The attacks come in the wake of a spike in Turkish rhetoric over sovereign rights in the Eastern Mediterranean and Aegean.