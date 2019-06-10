Rhodes teacher dismissed after locking pupil in classroom

A teacher on the island of Rhodes who allegedly locked a primary school pupil in a classroom at the end of a lesson as a punishment has been dismissed, reports said on Monday.

The decision to dismiss the teacher was taken by Education Minister Costas Gavroglou after he was informed of the incident on June 7.

Meanwhile the regional authority for the southern Aegean has ordered an investigation into the incident while judicial authorities have been briefed by the pupil's parents.

It remained unclear why the teacher locked the child in the classroom.